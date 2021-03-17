BROWN, Esther B., 76, of Cadott died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
HAGLUND, Shawn P., 42, of Menomonie died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Riverview Community Center, Durand.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
KAINZ, Catherine, 89, of La Crosse, formerly of Eau Claire, died Saturday.
Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska, is handling arrangements.
KNUDTSON, William, 67, of Osseo died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KUBISIAK, Harold F., 84, of Whitehall died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Jack Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church, both in Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. March 27 at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
PHILLIPS, Kathleen, 70, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SOMMER, Michele L. (Strizic), 54, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Holcombe, died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Cornell.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. at the church.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
WOLF, William T. “Bill”, 85, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral And Cremation Services, Eau Claire.