BAUER, Henrietta A., 90, formerly of Eau Claire, died Wednesday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral home, Augusta.
HELDEN, Mark H., 67, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
KUBISIAK, Harold F., 84, of Whitehall died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Jack Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at St. John’s Catholic Church, both in Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. March 27 at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
RICKHOFF, Craig R., 53, of Whitehall died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROGERS, Rose Ann (Smith), 95, of Whitehall died Tuesday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, Whitehall.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Graveside services and burial will be at Eastlawn Cemetery at 1 p.m. Monday, Beloit.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.