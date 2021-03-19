HOWARD-ERICKSON, Barbara J., 62, of Lake Hallie died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
KNUDTSON, William, 67, of Osseo died Tuesday.
Visitation will be from 11 to 12:30 p.m. Sunday followed by a prayer service at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
KUEHN, Warren R., 99, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
OTTO, Larry D., 71, of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
SCHUCH, Sidney K., 56, of rural Blair died Monday at UW Health-University Hospital in Madison.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Jack Funeral Home, Blair.
WAMPOLE, Margaret E., 93, of Fairchild died Saturday at Rolling Meadows in Strum.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a 7:30 p.m. rosary, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Fairchild.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Burial will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Fairchild.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.