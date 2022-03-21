DENNIS, Russell, 68, of Rice Lake died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HENNING CIGAN, Cheryl E. , 73, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KENNEDY, Jean A., 71, of Hixton died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LUEDTKE, Grant E., 53, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
MATHSON, Leslie T., 83, of Blair died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
MURPHY, Charles “Chuck” T., 93, of Rice Lake formerly of Omaha, NE, died.
POWERS, Eleanor C., 95, of Menomonie died Friday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
STEPHENS, Janet M., 71, of Eau Claire died March 17 at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
STEUDING, Alice M., 82, of Altoona died Saturday in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
