DAHL, David Le Roy, 83, died Friday.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
DUROST, Lilas M., 96, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
ESPESETH, Brenda L., 61, of Ridgeland died Saturday.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas & Cameron, is handling arrangements.
KURTZHALS, Betty J., 78, died Saturday in Barron.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MAHUTGA, Debra M., 66, of Whitehall died Saturday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
NIBAUR, Jeanette A., 85, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Health Care West, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SLADE, Kathleen “Cathee” (nee Davis), 72, died Saturday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Harold “Curly” L., 98, of Cadott died Monday March 14th.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
