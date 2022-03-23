BURNS, Elaine C., 79, of Cadott died Monday.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

HAGEN SR, Charles S., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is handling arrangements.

RATCLIFFE, Nellma (Liz), 82, of Myerstown, PA, formerly of Rice Lake, died Friday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

STEFFENS, Diana K., 72, of Elk Mound, formerly of Augusta, died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

