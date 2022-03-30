KORTE, Kathryn M., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.

MCMANUS, Orla, 92, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

RISLER, Cheryl A., 70, of Mondovi died Monday at home.

Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.

SHORREL, Gary G., 73, of Chippewas Falls died Sunday at Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

