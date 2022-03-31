CARPENTER, Dawna, of Rice Lake died Thursday March 24.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

GOODE, John N., 58, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

KING, Jonathan P., 72, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

LETTNER, Richard, 93, formerly of Centerville died Sunday.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

SWEDEEN, Pamela J., 58, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, March 23, at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

WOJTYSIAK, Edward, 79, of Lake Hallie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Evergeeen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

