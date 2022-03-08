ABRAMOWICZ, Judy A., 63, of Lublin died Saturday.

Thorp Funeral Home, is handling arrangements.

DANIELS, Keith B., 90, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

JORSTAD, John S., 70, of Dallas died Feb. 22 at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

KOSS, Sandra E., 53, of Chippewa Falls died Friday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LIERMAN, Gary, 59, of Menomonie died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

MCLAUGHLIN, Bette J., 87, died Sunday at Green House Living for Sheridan.

Champion Funeral home, Sheridan, WY, is handling arrangements.

SCHREMP, Kathleen I., 74, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.

STEINHAUER, Gordon C., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at his son’s home in Victoria, TX.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

SUNDBY, Linda C., 76, of Menomonie was born Nov, 27, 1945 died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you