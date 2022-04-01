OLSON, Naida E., 95, of Menomonie died Monday at Comforts of Home, Menomonie. 

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements. 

ONARHEIM, Lois D., 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. 

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

SCHINDLER, Phillip F., 75, of Colfax died Sunday at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, Colfax. 

Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements. 

SOLBERG, Lamoine D., 97, of Altoona died Thursday March 24 at The Classic at Hillcrest Green, Altoona.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 

Recommended for you