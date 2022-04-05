HOLT, Clark A., 98, of Elmwood died Sunday at Welcome Home Assisted Living, Elmwood.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.
KATZBAHN, Cyril “Cy” A., 86, of Colfax died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KJELSTAD-KRULL, Ila Mae M., 96, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KORN, Mary Ann, 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at home in Fountain Hills, Arizona.
RUNNING, Carter A., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Altoona.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SWENSON, Perry W., 78, of Dallas died Friday at Kathy Hospice, West Bend.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.