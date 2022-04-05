HOLT, Clark A., 98, of Elmwood died Sunday at Welcome Home Assisted Living, Elmwood.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.

KATZBAHN, Cyril “Cy” A., 86, of Colfax died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

KJELSTAD-KRULL, Ila Mae M., 96, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Care Partners, Eau Claire.

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

KORN, Mary Ann, 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at home in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

RUNNING, Carter A., 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Altoona.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SWENSON, Perry W., 78, of Dallas died Friday at Kathy Hospice, West Bend.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

