BARIBEAU, Ron, 79, of Birchwood died Thursday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

CHURCHILL, Eva C., 91, of Downing died Sunday at Glenhaven Nursing Home in Glenwood City.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

DOSTAL, Richard “Dick”, 92, died Friday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

KLATT, Richard “Dick” W., 92, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending with Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

MCDERMID-KORN, Mary Ann, 67, of Eau Claire died Friday at home in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

REETZ, Jeanette L., 95, of Augusta died Monday at Silver Leaf Assisted Living in Augusta.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

