BARBER, Patrick D., 57, of the Chippewa County town of LaFayette died Thursday.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BOGGESS, Darlene V., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CHAPUT, Jean E., 99, of Altoona died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
COLBURN, Betty, 93, of Woodville died Friday at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
GIERMAN, Linda May, 72, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Cumberland.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HAYES, Barbara “Bonnie” J., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
HURLEY, Deanna L., 53, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.
KREIBICH, Joseph Edward, 76, of Arcadia died Thursday at home.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
PARTLOW, Joseph Mark, 31, of Mondovi died Tuesday.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
SERVAIS, Dale A., 88, of Arcadia died Wednesday at home.
Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
WEIKUM, Nancy, 69, of Woodville died Dec. 26, 2021, at Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.