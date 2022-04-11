BARBER, Patrick D., 57, of the Chippewa County town of LaFayette died Thursday.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

BOGGESS, Darlene V., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

CHAPUT, Jean E., 99, of Altoona died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

COLBURN, Betty, 93, of Woodville died Friday at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

GIERMAN, Linda May, 72, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Cumberland.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HAYES, Barbara “Bonnie” J., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

HURLEY, Deanna L., 53, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Azura Memory Care, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

KREIBICH, Joseph Edward, 76, of Arcadia died Thursday at home.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

PARTLOW, Joseph Mark, 31, of Mondovi died Tuesday.

Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.

SERVAIS, Dale A., 88, of Arcadia died Wednesday at home.

Wozney Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

WEIKUM, Nancy, 69, of Woodville died Dec. 26, 2021, at Western Wisconsin Health, Baldwin.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

