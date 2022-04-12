FERNHOLZ, Clarice A., 85, or Arcadia died Saturday at home in Holmen.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

KARNATZ, Henry A., 74, of Altoona died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Altoona.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

MILLER, Constance L., 85, of Eagan, Minnesota died Sunday at Grace Lutheran River Pines in Altoona.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

TABERNACKI, Joan T., 88, of Barron died Thursday at Barron Care and Rehabilitation in Barron.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you