BUSWELL, Grace A., 76, of Holcombe died Wednesday, April 6, at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
COLBY, Ardyth J., 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, April 6, at home.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KOLVE, Larry, 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire.
NICHOLS, Nancee R., 75, of Colfax died Sunday at the Colfax Health & Rehab.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SORENSON, Mary J., 84, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
TATE, Archie, 75, of Eleva died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WRIGHT, Lee A., 49, of Holcombe died Saturday.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
YELLE, Irvin, 85, of Mondovi died Saturday at his home.
Talbot Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
ZILLMER, Janice M., 77, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.