BUSWELL, Grace A., 76, of Holcombe died Wednesday, April 6, at home. 

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

COLBY, Ardyth J., 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, April 6, at home. 

Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

KOLVE, Larry, 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare West, Eau Claire. 

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

NICHOLS, Nancee R., 75, of Colfax died Sunday at the Colfax Health & Rehab. 

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SORENSON, Mary J., 84, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home. 

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

TATE, Archie, 75, of Eleva died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. 

Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 

WRIGHT, Lee A., 49, of Holcombe died Saturday. 

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements. 

YELLE, Irvin, 85, of Mondovi died Saturday at his home. 

Talbot Funeral Homes, Mondovi, is handling arrangements. 

ZILLMER, Janice M., 77, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center, Eau Claire. 

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 