BRENN, Lucy A., 83, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Care Partners, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Hiram “Hido” W., 97, of Rice Lake died.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.
GRUNEWALDT, Gerald E., 94, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
MILLER, Constance L., 85, of Eau Claire, formerly of Eagan, MN died Sunday at Grace Lutheran River Pines, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
NOTHAM, Karleen M., 75, of Eau Claire died Friday at her home.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
QUINN, George “Lenny”, 84, of Barron died Tuesday at his home.
RITCHIE, Michael T., 55, of Barron died Sunday at his home.
SAMSHAL, DeeAnn, 80, of Rice Lake died Monday in Rochester, MN.
SINCLAIR, Michael J., 45, of St. Louis Park, MN died Monday.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
