FREESTONE, Thomas H., 80, of Eau Claire died April 1, 2022.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona. 

OMDALEN, Ruth M., 82, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire. 

QUEALY, Jacqueline A., 86, of Eau Claire died Monday at Prairie Point Rehabilitation in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

SCHULTZ, Randall "Randy" S., 70, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home. 

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire. 

