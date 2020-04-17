BACKE, Frances H., 97, of Eau Claire died Monday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Private family service will be at a later date at Chapel of the Resurrection Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Public service will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAWKINS, Jane M., 71, of Stanley died Tuesday at The Homeplace of Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HERMAN, Suzanne M., 70, of Black River Falls died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
TROST, Steven J., 65, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.