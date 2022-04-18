ARTINGSTALL, Nanci B., 95, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CHRISTIAN, Kelly A., 59, of Eau Claire died Friday at Clark County Rehab in Owen.
Arrangements are pending with Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
JONES, Jr. Morris M., of Chaparral, New Mexico and formerly of Eau Claire, died Feb. 20 in El Paso, Texas.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
LANOU, Judith “Judy” F., 82, of Cadott died Thursday at Cornell Health Services, Cornell.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
WESTHOLM, Douglas J., 58, of Sand Creek died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
