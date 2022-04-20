DIETZ, Michael “Moose” J., 25, of Rice Lake died Friday in Eau Claire.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

GRAY, Terry L., 73, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

GUST, Kelly LeeAnn (Cran), 54, of St. Paul died Saturday in Prior Lake, MN.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

HEMENWAY, Earl R., 66, died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

KOCEJA, Carol G., 71, of Altoona died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

KORN, Florence L., 94, of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Grace Edgewood, Altoona.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

LEKVIN, Donna L., 78, of Altoona died Sunday April 10 at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

MELCHER, Donald F., 88, formerly of Chicago and Merrillan died Sunday at Oakwood Hills Apartments, Eau Claire.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

REUSS, Thomas R., 85, of Cornell/Holcombe died Saturday.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

RUBENZER, Constance “Connie”, 86, of Cadott died Tuesday at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.

Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

WELCH, Robert E., 56, of Blair, formerly of Kenosha, died Saturday at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center, LaCrosse.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

WILD, Nona M., 91, of Elmwood died Saturday at her home.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood, is handling arrangements.

Recommended for you