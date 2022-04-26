BOESE, Ruth, died Saturday.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BURKE, David H., 79, of Cameron died Wednesday March 30 at Mayo Clinic Health System, Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
GOLDEN, Barbara Ann, 77, of Colfax died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire. She was born in San Antonio, TX.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
JEVNE, Margo L., 74, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Sheila J., 74, of Pigeon Falls died Thursday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall.
The Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
OMTVEDT, Alice J., 88, died Sunday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
