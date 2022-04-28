CHAMBARD, Kenneth M., 94, of Hanska, Minnesota, was born November 19, 1927, and died Monday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

DREYER, Diane S., 79, of Fairchild died Sunday at her son’s home in Huron, South Dakota.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

FISHER, Ron, 70, of Rice Lake was born April 26, 1952, and died Tuesday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

KRUMRIE, Eugene “Gene” E., 86, of Elk Mound died Sunday at Heritage Elmwood in Elmwood.

Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.

LENFESTEY, Patricia L., 76, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at BeeHive Homes in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

NICHOLS, Kathryn A., 64, of Eau Claire and formerly of Dowagiac, Mich., died April 19, 2022, at Heritage Lakeside.

O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.

PETERSON, Emery L., 79, of Cadott was born May 30, 1942, and died April 22, 2022, at home.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

REUSS, Jean A., 78, of Cornell was born October 27, 1943, and died April 22, 2022.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

WAHL, Dorothy I., 94, of Cameron died Sunday at Woodstone Senior Living in Rice Lake.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WALTON, Genevieve, 74, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Communities — River Pines in Altoona.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

