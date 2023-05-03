BENNIS, Joshua L., 41, of Menomonie and formerly of Eau Claire, died April 29, 2023, at his home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BRORSON, Duane, 63, of Spring Valley, died April 30, 2023 at Comforts of Home in Hudson.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, Ursula W., 99, of Chippewa Falls, died May 1, 2023 with her family at her side, at Dove Healthcare West.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
DECKER, Steven J., 70, of Chippewa Falls, died April 30, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Serviced-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GRILL, Kathleen Grace, 57, of Eau Claire, died April 29, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
INGERSON, Sharon L., 26, of Eau Claire, died April 29, 2023 in Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, John, 68, of Chetek, died May 1, 2023 in Chetek.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LELAND, Mark J., 78, of Palmdale, CA., formerly of Eau Claire, died April 26, 2023, at his home in Palmdale.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.