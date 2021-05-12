AMUNDSON, Donald R., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
BULL, Nathaniel S., 24, of Barron died Saturday in Stanley/rural Cameron.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron.
Memorial service will be at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
HEATH, Marilyn L., 74, of Plum City died Friday at Advent Health in Durand.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Molly’s on Main, Plum City.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
LEHMANN, Lavonne E., 85, of Elmwood died Tuesday at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elmwood.
LEMMAGE, Hal, 67, of Eau Claire died Feb. 16 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Rockford, Minn.
LEMMAGE, Harpo “Darvis,” 94, of Eau Claire died March 11 at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Rockford, Minn.
MASON, Douglas W., 75, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Grace Baptist Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment will be at a later date at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
MEIDER, Carolyn F., 81, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SKAMSER, Ronald C., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.