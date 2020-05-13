NOLL, Allen J., 68, of Menomonie died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie.
SEICHTER, Norbert J., 90, of Boyd died Monday at home.
Private funeral service will be Friday.
Memorial Mass will be at a later date.
Burial with military honors will be at noon Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery-Boyd.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
