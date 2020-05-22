KUNFERMAN, Teresa, 84, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Rock Falls.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
MISCH, Doris Ann, 85, of Arcadia died Wednesday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Milton S., 69, of Pigeon Falls died Monday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
No funeral services are planned at this time.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.