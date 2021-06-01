BAUCH, Susan K., 71, of Augusta died June 7 at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
GOODENOUGH, Randy, 65, of Eau Claire died May 24.
Walk through celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
JOHNSON, Dean M., 66, of Eau Claire died Nov. 12 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Memorial visitation will be from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Private inurnment will be at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Arcadia.
VITEK, Carrie L., 39, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at New Auburn Cemetery.