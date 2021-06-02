BOCK, LaDonne R. “Donnie,” 75, of Eau Claire died Monday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at West Ridge Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Park, Renton, Wash.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CAREY, Randy, 60, of Spring Valley died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Spring Valley.
Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
CHAPMAN, Douglas E. “Doug,” 65, of Eleva & the Dane County town of Albion died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FELTON, Edward F. Jr., 75, of Strum died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System—Oakridge in Osseo.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at White Pig, Mondovi.
Interment will be held at a later date.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
FOGEL, Michael W., 73, of Houston, Minn. died Saturday.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Friday at St. Boniface Church, Waumandee.
Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
KAISER, Adam E., 13, of Thorp died May 22.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Bernard—St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Thorp.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
KAMROWSKI, Donald G., 83, of Augusta died Friday at Our House Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Funeral mass will be at noon Thursday at the church.
Burial with military rites will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Centerville.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
MOE, Larry J., 77, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
NYHUS, Eldred G. “Eldie,” 91, died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eagleton.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Eagleton Cemetery.
SEKELSKY, Mary L., 79, of Colfax died April 25 at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax.
THORSON, Gladys E., 98, of Augusta died April 5 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Augusta.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Private burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.