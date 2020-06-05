BOYEA, Winifred, 87, of Cadott died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Lutheran Church, town of Seymour.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
CARLSON, Howard, 92, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake.
Family services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at Stanfold Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Interment with military rites will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HARPER, Steven W., 64, of Almena died May 28 at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
POTTER, Robert M., 77, of Pepin died Tuesday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
REALI, Jeanne M., 93, of Altoona died Sunday at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Myles R. Jr., 88, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SOLBERG, Dorothy M., 94, formerly of Augusta, died Wednesday at Neillsville Care and Rehabilitation.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, town of Ludington.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.