KRAL, David F., 69, of rural Taylor died Friday at home.
Celebration of Life will be from noon to 4 p.m. June 26 at Taylor Rod and Gun Club.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, LaVonne P., 78, of Osseo died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-Osseo.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Burial will be at Hale Lutheran Cemetery, Elk Creek.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
SHEPHERD, David J. Sr., 75, of New Braunfels, Texas, formerly of Moorhead, Minn., and Whitehall, died Nov. 17, 2019, at Northeast Methodist Hospital in Live Oak, Texas.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
STARIN, Jeffrey A., 51, of Germantown Hills, Ill., formerly of Eau Claire, died Friday in Illinois.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
WALTER, Dr. William “Bill,” 93, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
WEISS, Robert J., 89, died Sunday at Oakwood Hills Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sacred Heath Catholic Church, both in Mondovi.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am. at the church.
Interment with Military Honors will be at Sacred Hearth Cemetery, Mondovi.