GESKE, John “Wally,” 90, of Altoona died Friday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Altoona.
Services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Private burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GLENNA, Raymond B. “Ray,” 88, of Eau Claire died Monday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HILL, Beatrice L. (Sippel), 99, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Eau Claire, died Tuesday at Seasons Hospice in Rochester.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
JEFFREY, Roberta A. “Bertsie,” 79, of Birchwood died Monday in Birchwood.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date in Birchwood and Momence, Ill.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MASTIN, Elaine M., 67, of Eau Claire died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday at West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date at St. Patrick Cemetery, Eau Claire.
OLSON, Kay M., 84, of Eau Claire died Monday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
RETTKE, E. Lorraine “Patsy,” 91, of Rice Lake died Sunday in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at First Lutheran Church, Rice Lake.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Memorial Park South, Grand Forks, N.D.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
ROETTER, Marilyn M., 83, of the Chippewa County town of Wheaton died June 7.
Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SHOOK, Francis “Paula,” 73, of Chippewa Falls died June 8 at Prairie Pointe Rehab Suites in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.