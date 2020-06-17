BAGGERLEY, Doris A., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at Riverside Assisted Living in Neillsville.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
BOWE, Troy T., 44, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chippewa Valley Bible Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
BOWEN, John H., 93. of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BRANDNER, Barbara Ann, 63, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
BROWN, David Allen, 60, of Millston died Friday at home.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Brookside Cemetery, Millston.
Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
CAMPBELL, Henrietta G., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
CASPER, Francis Allen, 79, of Merrillan died Monday at Pine View Care Center in Black River Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Buswell Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at East Lawn Cemetery, Alma Center.
KEEZER, Ronald W., 80, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
OJA, Hugo D., 88, formerly of Altoona, died June 10 at The Gables Care Center at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights, Minn.
Private family service will be Saturday, June 27. There will be no public visitation or service.
Burial with military honors will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SATHER, Robert, 86, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Celebration of life service will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RUDE, Cynthia Kay (Dusick), 68, died Saturday.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.