BROWN, Larry J., 67, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at home.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
DOLE, Neoma C., 105, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls.
GINGRAS, Sandra A., 63, of Cornell died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell.
GLENNA, Raymond “Ray” B., 88, of Eau Claire died Monday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Apostolic Faith Church, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at noon Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HAKES, Timothy P., 58, of Stanley, formerly of Cornell, died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cornell.
HANSON-HAUSER, Joy, 84, of Ladysmith died Tuesday in Ladysmith.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOLLENBECK, Fred C., 72, of Menomonie died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
HUTH, Petra A., 48, of Lake Hallie died June 10 at home.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club (Outback Building), Chippewa Falls.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Peggy J., 73, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Wilson, died May 27 in Mesa.
Services are pending.
PRESSLER, Shirley J., 84, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
SCHLEGEL, George E., 106, formerly of Black River Falls, died May 12 at Baldwin Care Center.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Interment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at Irving Cemetery, Jackson County.
SCHMITT, Rita A., 93,of Altoona died Tuesday at River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SUBRT, Mary B., 67, of Birchwood died Monday in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. June 27 at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Birchwood.
WOODWARD, Phyllis S., 99, formerly of Augusta, died Tuesday at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Augusta.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.