ABRAHAMSON, Lyle J., 88, of Fairchild died Saturday at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
CHRISTOFFERSON, John W. Jr. , 76, of Rice Lake died Wednesday in Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rice Lake Veteran Center.
Graveside services with military rites will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Norther Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DEAN, Richard L. “Dick,” 72, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAKES, Timothy P., 58, of Stanley, formerly of Cornell, died June 13 at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Estella Cemetery, Cornell.
MALONEY, Catherine “Cathy,” 84, of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died April 1 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
NELSON, Charles A., 88, of Barron died Wednesday.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Barron.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Rausch & Steel Funeral Home, Barron, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Stanley C., 85, of Osseo died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
PRYTZ, Larry E., 74, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m., with military rites, today at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
RAMSDEN, Marvin F. “Marv,” 87, of Woodville died Friday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
ROEBER, Marilyn A., 66, of Eau Claire, formerly of Augusta, died Wednesday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ROHN, Julia M., 87, of Altoona died Nov. 15 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Altoona.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHMIDT, Elizabeth M., 86, of Black River Falls died June 15 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
TIBBITS, Ranae, 72, of Eau Claire died Dec. 13 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WOODRUFF, Reba, 87, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.