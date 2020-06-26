AMODT, John A., 78, of Bloomer died Thursday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
BURKART, Sandra L. “Sandy,” 76, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
HEINTZ, Eugene A. “Gene,” 89, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Private family service and celebration of life will be at a later date.
Burial will be at Brunswick Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
PETERSON, Jon Thomas, 32, of Black River Falls died Monday at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Torgerson’s Funeral Home, Black River Falls.
PETERSON, Phyllis M., 95, of Colfax died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley in Bloomer.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.