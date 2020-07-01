BACK, Fredric “Fricky,” 89, of Strum died Monday at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
HAGENESS, Joyce, 84, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
HOTCHKISS, Sharon J., 74, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Dove Healthcare-South Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home West Chapel, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. There will be no visitation before the service at church.
Burial will be at Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
MATHISON, Don J., 93, of Eau Claire died Friday at Oakwood Hills Apartments in Eau Claire.
Private committal service with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family with arrangements.
MATHSON, Ronald M., 83, of Mosinee died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be at 4 p.m. today at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, Schofield.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Stevens Cemetery, New Lisbon.
OLMSTEAD, Gary L., 67, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Private family services will be held.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is in charge of arrangements.
SHONG, Kathryn J., 82, of Fairchild died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.