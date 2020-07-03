BASOLO, Lois, 82, of Independence died Thursday at Our House Assisted Living in Menomonie.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Luke A., 26, of Fairchild died Wednesday in Augusta.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Norman E., 88, of Plum City died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be at a later date.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
KRAMER, Julie A., 65, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at her daughter’s home in White Bear Lake, Minn.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Augusta Lions Hall, Augusta.
Private funeral services will be at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ODONOVICH, Donna, 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
QUANRUD, Patti S., 63, of Fall Creek died Tuesday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RADTKE, Shirley Arlene, 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Oakwood Hills in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the center.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.