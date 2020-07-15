HOEPPNER, Donna, 88, of Eau Claire died July 6 at home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. July 22 at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
TAMKE, Albert A., 82, of Arcadia died April 12 at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. August 1 at Riverland Energy Cooperative Community Room, Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
VANG, Chue, 80, of Eau Claire died July 7 at home.
Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
VAN GORKOM, Rev. Paul H., 95, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.