CRIST, Dorothy M. (Cosgrove), 96, formerly of Osseo died April 25 in Alexandria, VA.
Private graveside services were held July 5 at Osseo Cemetery.
GANTHER, Robert J., 75, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
KNEER, Jeanne Marie (Kleckner), 100, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
LINDSAY, Howard K., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
MICHELS, Theresa L., of Colfax died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax.
Celebration of Life will be at a later time.
Sampson Funeral Home, Colfax, is handling arrangements.
SOMMERS, Joyce G., 92, of Eau Claire died July 12 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.