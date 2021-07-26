Sorry, an error occurred.
BRANTNER, Irene A., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Orchard Hills Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EDGEMON, Kevin L., 47, of Boyceville died July 10 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Luther Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with service at 6 p.m., Friday at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sherman Cemetery, Dunn County town of Sherman.
FREAGON, Delores K., 89, died Thursday at Heritage Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at English Church of Bateman, Chippewa Falls.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Interment will be at Bateman Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Lafayette.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KOHNKE, Brian W., 60, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
LEVENSKE, Jerry L., 77, of Durand died Thursday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
NORDSTROM, Barry G., 71, of rural Eleva died Feb. 25, 2020, at home.
Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m., with military rites at 1:30 p.m., Saturday at American Legion Hall, Gilmanton.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PARKER, Carl B., 86, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SIMONSON, Orlin “Bud,” 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services and interment will be held.
Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
STELLPFLUG, Marie J., 82, of rural Whitehall died July 19 at home.
Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at The Jack Funeral Home and will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. today at St. John’s Catholic Church, both in Whitehall.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
YETTER, Brian C., 46, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
