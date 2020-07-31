BRUSS, Stanley G., 73, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Celebration of life will be at a later date.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KORTNESS, Alberta L., 93, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
SYMBAL, Elaine R., 87, of Stanley died Tuesday at Oakbrook Health and Rehab in Thorp.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. today at the Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery, Stanley.
THOMAS, Olive “Mary,” 88, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Funeral arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
WILSEY, Orvil E., 92, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.