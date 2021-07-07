BABINEAU, Walter, 96, of Rice Lake died Saturday in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Services will be at 5 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home.
BARTZ, Bruce L., 72, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire.
BOLLMAN, Gloria M., 92, of Rice Lake died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DEHNKE, Ernest H., 91, of rural Fall Creek died Nov. 12 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Fall Creek.
Memorial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
DOMINSKI, Mary E., 93, formerly of Wausau, died Tuesday at River Pines in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GIBBS, Daniel, 70, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LAPORTE, Brady J., 26, of Durand died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
Rhiel Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
LUDWIGSON, Kris L., 59, of Portage died May 1.
Celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Moose Lodge, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
OHMS, Janice K. “Chick,” 82, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SAWICKI, Johnny F., 70, of Cadott died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
SEMANKO, Robert A. “Bubba,” 63, died Sunday at home.
Celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Friday at Rick’s Halfway Bar, Cadott.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.