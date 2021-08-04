Sorry, an error occurred.
BERGER, Daniel C., 70, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
No formal services are being held.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie is handling arrangements.
LAEHN, Amy J., 48, of Durand died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Celebration of Life will be from noon to 4 p.m. with Military Honors by Gilmanton American Legion Post #264, Saturday August 14 at Durand American Legion Hall.
MOE, Roger A., 72, of Lakeland, Minn., formerly of Glenwood City, died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Hudson, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Croix Beach, Minn.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minn.
THILL, Waneta E. (Nita)., 90, of Altoona died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.