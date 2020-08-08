BEHM, Helen, 96, of Thorp died Wednesday at Oakbrook Health & Rehab, Thorp.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday at Thorp Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, with burial following at East Thorp Cemetery.
Thorp Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
EKUM, Debra K., 51, of Cornell died Wednesday at HSH Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
GRAHAM, Viola, 93, of Thorp died Wednesday at The Homeplace of Stanley, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
LINK, DeWayne “Dewey”, 85, died Monday at Mayo Hospice Care.
A Celebration of Life will be at 3-6 p.m.Sunday at Westside Bar & Grill, Eau Claire.
NELSON, Daniel J., 49, of Stanley died Wednesday.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
RYAN, Irene Evelyn, 90, died Monday at Care Partners in Altoona.
A public graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Rose Catholic Cemetery, Sigel.
A Celebration of Life will be at Half-way Hall, Cadott. following the service.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.