CLAYTON, Catherine M., 72, of Eau Claire died Sunday at HeatherWood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
CONNOR II, David D., 39, of Eau Claire died Sunday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DICKINSON, Maureen F., 74, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
GIBSON, Jerry M., 60, of Augusta died Thursday in Dugger, Indiana.
Celebration of Life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
Burial will be at a later date at West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.
OLSON, Orllin W., 97, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
SCHELLIN, Audrey J., 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
VANDER WEGEN, Ronald “Ron” C., 88, of Altoona died Friday at Mayo Clinic Hospital Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.