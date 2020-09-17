CURLER, Beverly M., 95, formerly of rural Fall Creek, died Saturday at Oak Gardens Assisted Living in Altoona.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fall Creek.
Services will be at noon Saturday at the church.
Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Fall Creek.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
DAVEY, Viola M., 95, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Grace Woodlands in Eau Claire.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Eau Claire.
Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GUNDERSON, Alice, 77, of rural Fall Creek died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. today at St Luke's Cemetery, Foster.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. today at the cemetery.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, David J., 87, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.
MILLER, Curtis H., 73, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
ROSE, Daryl L., 74, of Taylor died Friday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SIREK, Doris J., 81, of Chetek died Sunday at home.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Dobie.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
STONE, Warren, 87, of Hammond, formerly of Baldwin, died Monday at Hammond Health Services.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin.
Interment with military honors will be at Baldwin Cemetery.