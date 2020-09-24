HODOWANIC, Ellen, 91, of Boyd died Tuesday at Care Partners Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Edson Union Cemetery, Stanley.
LAKE, Irene, 92, of Chippewa Falls formerly of Cadott, died Wednesday at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
OWENS, Judith, 78, of Eau Claire died September 14 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. today at St. Johns Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ROSENBERG, Rose, 88, of Holcombe died Tuesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell.
TRIPP, V. Marie , 91, of Trego, died Tuesday at Spooner Health.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Spooner Wesleyan Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Interment will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WOLNIAK, Robert T., 76, of the Chippewa County Town of Cleveland, died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.