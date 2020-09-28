BEHLING, DeWayne M., 84, of Menomonie died Friday at home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Olson Funeral Home and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Behling Farm, both in Menomonie.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Behling Farm.
Burial will be at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, Menomonie.
CARTER, Mildred L., 97, of Osseo died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
FRANCE, James J., 65, of Stanley died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Thorp.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Holy Family Cemetery, Stanley.
Plombon Funeral Service, Stanley, is handling arrangements.
HOVEY, Vilas, 100, of Gilmanton died Friday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.
KNUTSON, Donald R., 89, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
KOMISAR, Andrew J., 81, of Pepin died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, Minn.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand.
LAFORTE, Margie, 93, of Hammond died Friday at Hammond Care Center.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home, Menomonie.
PETERS, Susan "Sue" Ann, 61 of Pepin died Thursday at home.
Celebration of life will be from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Maiden Rock American Legion Hall.
Private burial will take place.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
SHAKAL, John J., 86, of Boyd died Saturday at Country Terrace Assisted Living in Stanley.
Arrangements are pending at Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott.
TEIGEN, James T., 98, of Eleva died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Talbot Funeral Home, Mondovi.
VIG, Blanche M., 102, of Eau Claire died Friday at Dove Healthcare-West Eau Claire.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire.