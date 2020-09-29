BAUMAN, Darlene C., 78, of Chetek died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Northview — North Mankato Mortuary, Mankato, Minn., is handling arrangements.
GILBERTSON, Mary Ann, 81, of rural Arcadia died Saturday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
Graveside service will be at Fagernes Lutheran Church Cemetery, Trempealeau County.
HANSEN, Darlene M., 73, of Bloomer died Sept. 19 at Care Partners in Bloomer.
Memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Scandinavian Cemetery, Chippewa County town of Woodmohr.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
MIKESELL, Raymond E., 91, of Menomonie died Wednesday at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Private graveside services will be at a later date at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery, Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
O’BRIEN, Lawrence, 87, died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private services will be at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
POPE, Thomas L. “Tom,” 86, of Eau Claire died Sunday at The Gardens of Winsted in Winsted, Minn.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory, Eau Claire.
SMITH, Thomas E., 69, of Bloomer died Sunday at Dove Healthcare — Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer
STAGLIANO, Scott D., 57, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire.