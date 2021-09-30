Sorry, an error occurred.
FRANKLIN, Thomas E., 76, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minn.
Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
FRANZ, Gerald J., 92, of Bloomer died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bloomer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Pauls Catholic Church, Bloomer.
Burial will be at North Catholic Cemetery, Bloomer.
GETTER, Carrie D., 44, of Blair died Friday at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall.
No services at this time.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
GLESSING, Naomi N., 86, of Walworth County died.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
LAX, Richard D., 95, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in Chippewa Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.
MARKO, John “June” F. Jr., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Holy Ghost Church, Chippewa Falls.
Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 16 at the church.
Inurnment will be at Prairie View Cemetery, Lake Hallie.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls is handling arrangements.
SOLIN, Ed and Betty, of Chippewa Falls.
Celebration of Life will be from 11 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lions Pavilion at the Lafayette Town Hall.
TSCHANZ, Gwendolyn A., 85, of rural Blair died Monday at home.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at Gwendolyn’s home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at Gwendolyn’s home.
Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair is handling arrangements.
YOUNG, Edward G., 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at the Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
